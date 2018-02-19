Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: ALEXANDRA HOMMA
Beyond East & West

Japanese kimono and bridal designer Yumi Katsura unveiled her latest fashion line-up "Beyond East & West" at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday. This was the first fashion show ever to be held at the State Guest House. The lineup included around 90 dresses, divided into five categories, including regular bridal collections, luxury bridal dresses, kimono, and the Yumi Katsura Japonesque "Yumi Yuzen" collection, works inspired by Japanese masters from the Edo period. Among the most impressive dresses were such inspired by the works on ukiyoe master Katsushika Hokusai featuring Mt Fuji, sumo and courtesan motifs from "Hokusai Manga" and more.

Nice frock.

