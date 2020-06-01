Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Big Buddha Today 06:15 am JST Today | 06:16 am JST 0 Comments A woman walks away from the Great Buddha statue at Kotoku-in Temple in Kamakura on Tuesday. © AP ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment