Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato picture of the day Big flower July 5 06:42 am JST A woman walks past a public art display of a Chinese character for flower in Tokyo on Sunday. © AP

starpunk July 5 12:53 pm JST
starpunk
Look out, baby. The Big Chinese Flower is watching you, and it's gonna GETCHA!
venze
Beautiful flower.
Let hundred flowers blossom to usher in a new brighter era for all in this ever darkening world. But, could it..?
tamanegi
Powerful scene in this post Covid world. Nice one JT!
enolagay
”post covid world”....? Please, stop with the dramatic phrases, it doesn’t help at all.
Peter Neil
Anyone remember the old days when people walking in photos didn't have their nose stuck in a phone?