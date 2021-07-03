Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Big flower

5 Comments

A woman walks past a public art display of a Chinese character for flower in Tokyo on Sunday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Look out, baby. The Big Chinese Flower is watching you, and it's gonna GETCHA!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Beautiful flower.

Let hundred flowers blossom to usher in a new brighter era for all in this ever darkening world. But, could it..?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Powerful scene in this post Covid world. Nice one JT!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Powerful scene in this post Covid world. Nice one JT!

”post covid world”....? Please, stop with the dramatic phrases, it doesn’t help at all.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Anyone remember the old days when people walking in photos didn't have their nose stuck in a phone?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘I’m Tired Of Her/His Not Understanding’

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog