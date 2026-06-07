A worker carries products of expanded polystyrene, also known as EPS, to a storage area after they were made at a plant of Sekizuka Plastics company in Ome, west of Tokyo, on Monday.© AP
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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