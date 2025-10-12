 Japan Today
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
picture of the day

Big man in town

0 Comments

A sumo wrestler walks near the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday. A five-day tournament organized by the Japan Sumo Association will start there on Wednesday. The tournament marks only the second time that Japan's iconic sport has visited the UK, following a previous event in 1991. Around 120 JSA members, including staff members, have traveled to London for the event. The exhibition tour overseas is the first by the JSA since 2005 in Las Vegas.

