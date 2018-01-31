Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Bitcoin boom

4 Comments

A huge advertisement for Bitcoin trading is displayed near a train station in Tokyo. Despite the big heist from Tokyo-based virtual currency exchange Coincheck Inc last week, cryptocurrency exchanges that trade bitcoins and other virtual currencies are getting popular in Japan.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Using glamorous faces to sell the product. So last century.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bitcoin itself has never been hacked! You simply cannot lose money with bitcoin!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

...True. but you will have to pay a hellava lot of tax on your risky investment when it comes to cashing in your chips.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And is there "anything" that girl wont lend her face to?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

