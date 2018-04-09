Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi
picture of the day

Bloom times

0 Comments

People take photographs of blooming tulips in Hibiya Park in Tokyo on Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club