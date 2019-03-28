Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: VICTORIA VLISIDES
picture of the day

Bloom times

0 Comments

The cherry blossom season in Tokyo is upon us. Yoyogi Park, above, is one of the optimal places for a crazy hanami party. Companies often send an employee to reserve space with a blue tarp for the evening party. Chidorigafuchi moat, Shinjuku Gyoen Park and Chidorigafuchi moat also attract serious photographers looking to catch the perfect photo of lovers basking in the blossoms or taking a rowboat out in the moat water. Nakameguro is likely be the most crowded spot, as droves of tourists and Japanese alike stroll along the Meguro River to take in the scenic rows of sakura trees.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog