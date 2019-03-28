Bloom times

The cherry blossom season in Tokyo is upon us. Yoyogi Park, above, is one of the optimal places for a crazy hanami party. Companies often send an employee to reserve space with a blue tarp for the evening party. Chidorigafuchi moat, Shinjuku Gyoen Park and Chidorigafuchi moat also attract serious photographers looking to catch the perfect photo of lovers basking in the blossoms or taking a rowboat out in the moat water. Nakameguro is likely be the most crowded spot, as droves of tourists and Japanese alike stroll along the Meguro River to take in the scenic rows of sakura trees.

