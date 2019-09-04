Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bonne chance

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Rugby Federation President Bernard Laporte and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu pose for a picture with French national rugby team players ahead of their departure for Japan for the Rugby World Cup, at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis, south of Paris, on Thursday. "You're not the favorites, we know it. It's hurtful, it's tough. But in sports nothing is pre-written," Macron told the players. "Have faith in yourselves. You wear more than your jersey. It's the shirt of France and of the whole nation watching you. France are drawn in Pool C with Tonga, the United States, England and Argentina -- their first opponents on Sept 21. They fly to Japan on Saturday.

