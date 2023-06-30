Breaking news

Japan's Mahiro takes part in the 1vs1 b-boys competition during the 2023 WDSF Asian Breaking Championships held at the Gongshu Yunhe Sports Garden Gymnasium in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday. Breaking, a style of street dancing, has been nominated as an official medal event at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and will also make its official Asian Games debut at Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in September.

© AP