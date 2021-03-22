Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Bright blossoms

0 Comments

Tokyo Tower shines as cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Very nice!

I wish I have the time to see the cherry blossoms.

Like I said before, my favorite place for Cherry Blossoms is Naka Meguro.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog