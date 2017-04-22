Fireworks light up the sky during the Omagari Hanabi Spring Chapter in the city of Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Tuesday night. A total of 33,000 fireworks will be shot up by pyrotechnicians from around the world at the event that runs through April 29.© Kyodo
Bright night
inkochi
Oh, this is nice and happy! Reading the small print though it seems like practice.
I had been wondering where Picture of the Day had gone, but today I found it! Down the bottom! Pike a low priority.
Please put these 'nice and happy' pictures up the top where they belong. And where they always had been.
And shots of previous days' Pictures of the Day on the right hand side as they had been before too.
TrevorPeace
Damn nice shot! Wish I was there.