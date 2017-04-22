Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
Photo: Kyodo
picture of the day

Bright night

2 Comments

Fireworks light up the sky during the Omagari Hanabi Spring Chapter in the city of Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Tuesday night. A total of 33,000 fireworks will be shot up by pyrotechnicians from around the world at the event that runs through April 29.

© Kyodo

Domino's offering a buy 1 get 1 free deal when you order 2 two-topping pizzas.

Ends May 14.

Domino's Pizza

View More
  • Sort by
  • Oldest
  • Latest
  • Popular

2 Comments
Login to comment

Oh, this is nice and happy! Reading the small print though it seems like practice.

I had been wondering where Picture of the Day had gone, but today I found it! Down the bottom! Pike a low priority.

Please put these 'nice and happy' pictures up the top where they belong. And where they always had been.

And shots of previous days' Pictures of the Day on the right hand side as they had been before too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Damn nice shot! Wish I was there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration