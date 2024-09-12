 Japan Today
Image: ANYCOLOR Inc
picture of the day

Bright nights

The Galaxy Symphony is part of Tokyo Lights 2024, a one-of-a-kind event features cutting-edge light and projection mapping displays from creators around the world, co-sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government together with Sony Music Solutions Inc. It is being held from Saturday to Monday at Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery and Rubber-ball Baseball Ground at Meijijingu Gaien between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Projection Mapping Viewing Area offers both paid seating and a free standing area. For those who wish to enjoy the powerful visuals of the international competition while seated, paid seats are available. There are 200 free seats available on a first-come, first-served basis for those under 18 years old.

