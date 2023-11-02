Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British School in Tokyo's new campus

British School in Tokyo students play taiko drums at the opening ceremony for the new primary school campus at Azabudai Hills on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Princess Akiko of Mikasa and British Ambassador to Japan Julia  Longbottom, together with over 300 students, staff, families, and guests from the international community.

Founded in 1989, The British School in Tokyo currently provides world-class education to over 1,100 students  representing 60+ nationalities in its two campuses within Tokyo, starting with nursery classes for children aged 3 years old through to Year 13 (aged 18).

Designed by world-famous British architects Thomas Heatherwick Studio, the building spans eight levels, and covers an area of 15,000 square meters. The facility hosts outdoor learning and recreational areas, with trees and other natural elements integrated throughout. Representing the architect’s treehouse concept, the building’s balconies and garden terraces cascade down to offer views of the nearby landscape and Azabudai Hills development.

Internally on each floor, every year group has a shared area, referred to as "teaching plazas," which has enabled the school’s educational philosophy to be articulated clearly with the creation of innovative, flexible and stimulating learning environments for students.

The campus also holds a variety of facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, two  libraries, an art & design studio, a digital technology studio for Science/Technology/Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning, a sports hall and two sports pitches, ensuring that students have access to a range of different areas of subjects.

