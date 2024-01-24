Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
picture of the day

Butterfly Effect

Performers walk past a light installation "Butterfly Effect" designed by Japanese artist Masamichi Shimada, at the Battersea Power Station in London, on Thursday. The light festival involves seven light installations from British and international artists at Battersea Power Station, which illuminate the winter evenings between Jan 25 and Feb 25.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

