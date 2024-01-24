Performers walk past a light installation "Butterfly Effect" designed by Japanese artist Masamichi Shimada, at the Battersea Power Station in London, on Thursday. The light festival involves seven light installations from British and international artists at Battersea Power Station, which illuminate the winter evenings between Jan 25 and Feb 25.© AP
Butterfly Effect
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
Sign Up
No Comment
Login to comment