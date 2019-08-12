Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP
picture of the day

Call to boycott Tokyo Olympics

Environmentalists stage a rally to boycott the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Is this actually about the environment or is it just another excuse for South Koreans to protest against anything Japanese?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is this actually about the environment or is it just another excuse for South Koreans to protest against anything Japanese?

The radioactive symbol being on the signs is an indication it's about the environment but I had the same thought. Still do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

