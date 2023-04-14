Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Richard Colombo
picture of the day

Campaigning continues

0 Comments

People listen to a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's stump speech as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, stands by during an election campaign for the April 23 unified local elections, in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Kishida was unhurt after a man threw an explosive device which landed behind him in Wakayama city. Kishida said the incident should not be allowed to disrupt the electoral process.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

