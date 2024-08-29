 Japan Today
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
An empty can collector carries cans in the heavy rain in Tokyo on Friday.

An empty can collector carries cans in the heavy rain in Tokyo on Friday.

This man has seen a lot. There is a depth of soul about people like this with their understanding of the system we are swimming in.

There is a can crusher that can be attached to the bicycle so they can carry less bulky loads.

Tough life.....

There is a can crusher that can be attached to the bicycle so they can carry less bulky loads.

As is often the case, In Japan there is a "proper" way to crush cans and recycling facilities will complain if the cans are flattened incorrectly. For example some will require the cans to be flattened on the long side in the shape of katakana mu (ム). I have not seen can crushers that do it this way, so it is probably just more convenient for him to bring the cans as he finds them.

