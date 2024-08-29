Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Can man Today 06:03 am JST Today | 06:05 am JST 3 Comments An empty can collector carries cans in the heavy rain in Tokyo on Friday. © AP ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. Video promotion Niseko Green Season Visiting Japan during the colder months? Visit Akita in winter to experience a side of Japan not many see. Read More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 3 Comments Login to comment dagon Today 06:48 am JST An empty can collector carries cans in the heavy rain in Tokyo on Friday. This man has seen a lot. There is a depth of soul about people like this with their understanding of the system we are swimming in. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Hercolobus Today 06:54 am JST There is a can crusher that can be attached to the bicycle so they can carry less bulky loads. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) ken Today 07:04 am JST Tough life..... Wonder what he gets (how much money) for all that effort?? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) virusrex Today 07:16 am JST There is a can crusher that can be attached to the bicycle so they can carry less bulky loads. As is often the case, In Japan there is a "proper" way to crush cans and recycling facilities will complain if the cans are flattened incorrectly. For example some will require the cans to be flattened on the long side in the shape of katakana mu (ム). I have not seen can crushers that do it this way, so it is probably just more convenient for him to bring the cans as he finds them. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
