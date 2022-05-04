Photo: KYODO picture of the day Canola world Today 06:32 am JST Today | 06:33 am JST 1 Comment Visitors stroll in a field of canola flowers in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. © Kyodo ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment KYOTOKYO Today 07:07 am JST Lovely Golden flowers for a truly splendid Golden Week. For those still on holiday, remain watchful over the wee ones. Wishing safe journeys, a renewed love for your families and peace to all who come here. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Lovely Golden flowers for a truly splendid Golden Week.
For those still on holiday, remain watchful over the wee ones.
Wishing safe journeys, a renewed love for your families and peace to all who come here.