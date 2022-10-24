Specially cultivated apples bear depictions of French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture on Tuesday. The apples are "bagged" and kept in the dark, before being exposed to daylight with specially crafted stickers attached to their skin, producing the desired images when the stickers are removed.© Kyodo
Care for a bite?
2 Comments
Hiro
Who even want to take a bite out of these apples with those faces? But i do like the cool concept of how they did it.
Laguna
Kishida says, "Bite me."
Michael Machida
Not even a little bit. Strange. But I agree, the method is coolish.