Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
picture of the day

Casting call

0 Comments

A child casts his makeshift fishing line into a pond at Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park in Tokyo.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nara

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo