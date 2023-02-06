Champion retires

Wheelchair tennis champion Shingo Kunieda greets the media at his retirement press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. Kunieda, 38, who is Uniqlo's global brand ambassador, said his career could not have gone any better. "Winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics was the best moment of my career," he said. Kunieda won his third Paralympic singles gold in Tokyo in 2021 and completed his career Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon last year. In Grand Slam tournaments, he won 28 singles and 22 doubles titles.

Kunieda began using a wheelchair at 9 years old as the result of a spinal tumor. He took up tennis at age 11 at the advice of his mother. Kunieda, who is from Chiba Prefecture, first rose to world No. 1 in 2006 and spent 582 weeks at the top rank during his career.

© Japan Today