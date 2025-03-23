Cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo

People take photos of a blooming Somei Yoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency officially confirmed the first blooming of the country's favorite flower in Tokyo. An official carefully examined the specimen tree and announced that more than five blossoms — the minimum required for the announcement — were flowering on it.

The announcement in Tokyo, which is enjoying warmer-than-usual temperatures, comes just one day after the blooming of the nation's first cherry blossom was confirmed Sunday in the southwestern city of Kochi on the island of Shikoku.

The JMA tracks more than 50 “benchmark” cherry trees across the country. The trees normally bloom for about two weeks each year from first bud to all the blossoms falling off. They are expected to reach their peak in about 10 days.

