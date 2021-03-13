Visitors look at a Somei Yoshino cherry tree coming into bloom at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Sunday. The Japan Meteorological Agency declared the start of cherry blossom season in Tokyo after five blossoms opened at the shrine. It was 12 days earlier than average due to the mild winter, the agency said.© Kyodo
Cherry blossom season begins in Tokyo
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Monty
My favorite place for Cherry Blossom is Naka Meguro、but because of crazy busy at work, I guess have no chance to go there.
I hope I will have a chance at least one evening.