A Japanese television crew reports at the Highland Park, Illinois train station one day after a mass shooting in the suburban Chicago town, on Tuesday. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop spraying the crowd with gunshots, killing seven people.© AP
Chicago shooting report
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Yrral
Where are their story, my reporting on stuff ,save this lame story about Japanese tv,this gun nuts threatening to kill his family,and police took knives away,why was he allowed to have a gun,by commiting family violence Google Crimio Knives Family Violence