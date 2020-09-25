China Auto Show

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida delivers a message by video as the company presents its Ariya electric SUV at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing, on Saturda. Auto China 2020, postponed from March, is the first major trade show for any industry since the pandemic began as automakers are looking to China, the first major economy to start recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.

