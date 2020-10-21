China on the agenda

Adm Philip Davidson, left, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, does a fit bump with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his courtesy call at the prime minister's office on Thursday. During their 10-minute meeting, the two shared "deep concern and strong objection to unilateral moves in the East China and South China seas that continue to and increasingly seek to change the status quo," according to the Foreign Ministry.

© AP