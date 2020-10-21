Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
picture of the day

China on the agenda

0 Comments

Adm Philip Davidson, left, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, does a fit bump with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his courtesy call at the prime minister's office on Thursday. During their 10-minute meeting, the two shared "deep concern and strong objection to unilateral moves in the East China and South China seas that continue to and increasingly seek to change the status quo," according to the Foreign Ministry.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel