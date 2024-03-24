Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Meiji Holdings Co
picture of the day

Chocolate snack-shaped translator earphones

0 Comments

Wireless translator earphones in the shape of the mushroom-shaped chocolate snack Kinoko no Yama, sold as Chocorooms in the United States, will hit the shelves this week. Only 3,500 units of the devices, which can translate 74 languages alongside having conventional earphone functions such as enabling users to listen to music, will go on sale at noon Tuesday on "Makuake," a website that promotes new merchandise, at the price of 29,800 yen. Two people can have a conversation while speaking different languages by each plugging one of the "mushroom cap" buds into their ears, according to the company. (Kyodo)

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog