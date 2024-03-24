Chocolate snack-shaped translator earphones

Wireless translator earphones in the shape of the mushroom-shaped chocolate snack Kinoko no Yama, sold as Chocorooms in the United States, will hit the shelves this week. Only 3,500 units of the devices, which can translate 74 languages alongside having conventional earphone functions such as enabling users to listen to music, will go on sale at noon Tuesday on "Makuake," a website that promotes new merchandise, at the price of 29,800 yen. Two people can have a conversation while speaking different languages by each plugging one of the "mushroom cap" buds into their ears, according to the company. (Kyodo)

