Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Clam diggers

People dig for clams at a beach in Yokohama on Friday.

© AP

Thanks for the nice photo. I remember going clamming near Haneda in the early 1960s as a kid...

Our local beach Shinmaiko, Tatsuno is another very active one for clamming. Good wet-in-wet watercolors. Last season the shell food was toxic and banned for consumption. Only collect them in tested areas.

