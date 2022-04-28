Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama picture of the day Clam diggers Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:09 am JST 2 Comments People dig for clams at a beach in Yokohama on Friday. © AP ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment bearandrodent Today 06:24 am JST Thanks for the nice photo. I remember going clamming near Haneda in the early 1960s as a kid... 0 ( +0 / -0 ) zichiart Today 06:39 am JST Our local beach Shinmaiko, Tatsuno is another very active one for clamming. Good wet-in-wet watercolors. Last season the shell food was toxic and banned for consumption. Only collect them in tested areas. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
bearandrodent
Thanks for the nice photo. I remember going clamming near Haneda in the early 1960s as a kid...
zichiart
Our local beach Shinmaiko, Tatsuno is another very active one for clamming. Good wet-in-wet watercolors. Last season the shell food was toxic and banned for consumption. Only collect them in tested areas.