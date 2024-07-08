 Japan Today
Image: Eugene Hoshiko/AP
picture of the day

Clam diggers

People dig for clams at a beach at Kasai Rink Park under the blazing sun on Tuesday. Hot weather rose over 33 degrees Celsius in Tokyo on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© AP

Sure that isn't a euphemism? Sure sounds like one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

