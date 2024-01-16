Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Clean train

0 Comments

Railway workers wash a train at a locomotive depot Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo