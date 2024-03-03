Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Clean trains Today 06:17 am JST Today | 06:46 am JST 0 Comments A railroad worker washes a train at a locomotive depot in Kawasaki on Monday. © AP ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards! Click Here Don't struggle alone! If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
