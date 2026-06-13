Hikers make their way along the crater rim of Mount Maekake on Saturday. The popular summit peak of Mount Asama on the Gunma–Nagano border reopened last month for the first time in more than three years following a reduction in the volcano’s alert level.© Japan Today
Climbers return to Mount Asama
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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