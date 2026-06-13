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Climbers return to Mount Asama

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Hikers make their way along the crater rim of Mount Maekake on Saturday. The popular summit peak of Mount Asama on the Gunma–Nagano border reopened last month for the first time in more than three years following a reduction in the volcano’s alert level.

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