Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Coffin test

A visitor lies in a coffin to try it out at the ENDEX JAPAN 2018 funeral and cemetery show in Tokyo.

Why not get a nice ecological and economical cardboard/plywood/wicker coffin , you say?

When looking at coffins in the UK, costs for the eco coffins are as much as, if not more expensive than, the traditional ones. Taking full advantage, aren't they, these sodding funeral companies.

