Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
picture of the day

Cold bath

1 Comment

Participants bathe in ice-cold water to purify their souls and pray for good health during a New Year ritual at Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo on Sunday.

© AP

1 Comment
Only few young people join that tradition, going to immerse in cold water during winter, for what to be exact? For tradition? At least other young people they choose into their common sense. Well done.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

