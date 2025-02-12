 Japan Today
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Colorful rider

A man in colorful attire parks his bicycle on a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Thursday evening.

That is "Tiger mask". He has been delivering news papers around Shinjuku for more than 35 years.

