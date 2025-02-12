Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Colorful rider Today 06:10 am JST Today | 06:11 am JST 0 Comments A man in colorful attire parks his bicycle on a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Thursday evening. © AP ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant! Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome! Learn More Join teamLab! Innovate through Art Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 0 Comments Login to comment Mr Kipling Today 06:59 am JST That is "Tiger mask". He has been delivering news papers around Shinjuku for more than 35 years. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Mr Kipling
That is "Tiger mask". He has been delivering news papers around Shinjuku for more than 35 years.