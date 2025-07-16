Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Cooling off Today 06:20 am JST Today | 06:37 am JST 0 Comments A woman uses a battery-operated portable fan to cool herself in Tokyo on Thursday. © Reuters ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time). Learn More Niseko Green Season Enjoy outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, exquisite food and family fun in perfectly mild summer weather. Presented by Hilton Niseko Village. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment