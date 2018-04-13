Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Cozy capsule

0 Comments

A guest rests in his room at a capsule hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog