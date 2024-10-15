 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Crossover

0 Comments

A woman crosses a street in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Wednesday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog