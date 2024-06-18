 Japan Today
Image: AP/Hiromi Tanoue
picture of the day

Crowd control rehearsal

A security person checks climbers' wristbands at the newly built crowd control gate at the 5th station for the Yoshida trail to Mount Fuji, in Yamanashi Prefecture, during a rehearsal for entry regulations on Wednesday, ahead of the July 1 start of the climbing season. The gate will be closed between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. and a maximum of 4,000 climbers will be allowed to enter the trail per day.

1 Comment
Money making scheme trial in progress.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

