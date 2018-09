Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center, visits the Lyon's Museum of textiles, which has 2.5-million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production, in Lyon, France, on Saturday. Naruhito, Japan's next emperor, also met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum as part of a nine-day goodwill visit to France. He plans to have a private tour of a Burgundy winery on Sunday.

