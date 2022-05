Actor Tom Cruise greets fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in Yokohama on Tuesday afternoon. Cruise, 59, who is on his 24th visit to Japan, was last here in 2018. The megastar held up the release of the sequel to the 1986 film for two years because he wanted it be shown in theaters before allowing it to be streamed. The film opens in Japan on Friday.

