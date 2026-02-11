 Japan Today
Image: AP/Misper Apawu
picture of the day

Curling along

Japan's Anna Ohmiya, Kaho Onodera, and Yuna Kotani are seen in action during the women's curling round robin session against Denmark, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Thursday. Denmark won the match.

© AP

