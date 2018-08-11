Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: GAYLORD HOLOMALIA
picture of the day

Day at the beach

A beautiful day at Suma Beach in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pretty sure that is not a beach.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Pretty sure this is Maiko Beach. Suma's a bit further east.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sure, these beach tents are comfortable, they protect you from the sun and the wind. But it irks me a bit that Japanese use them more like a privacy booth than anything, so they don't need to even make eye contact with other people while at the beach..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

