Photo: GAYLORD HOLOMALIA picture of the day Day at the beach Today 06:23 am JST A beautiful day at Suma Beach in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.
gogogo
Pretty sure that is not a beach.
Speed
Pretty sure this is Maiko Beach. Suma's a bit further east.
koiwaicoffee
Sure, these beach tents are comfortable, they protect you from the sun and the wind. But it irks me a bit that Japanese use them more like a privacy booth than anything, so they don't need to even make eye contact with other people while at the beach..