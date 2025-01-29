Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co unveils hina dolls of (clockwise from bottom right) Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura, table tennis player Hina Hayata, track and field athlete Nozomi Tanaka, javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi, in Tokyo on Thursday. Each year Kyugetsu make hina dolls modeled after prominent figures who the doll maker believes will have an auspicious year ahead of the March 3 Girls' Day celebration, when hina dolls are traditionally displayed.

