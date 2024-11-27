 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Day of the dolls

Sets of hina traditional Japanese dolls modeled after the newsmakers and major events of 2024 in Japan are unveiled by a doll maker in Tokyo on Thursday. They include (bottom right) Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, his wife Mamiko and the couple's dog Decoy; Olympic and Paralympic medalists (bottom left), two people representing the recovery effort of the quake-hit Noto region (2nd row, right); rising food prices (2nd row, left); two people featured on the new 5,000-yen and 10,000-yen banknotes (upper row, right); and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife (upper left).

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

