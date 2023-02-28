Day of the dolls

About 1,800 dolls are lined up on the steps at Tomisakijinja shrine in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, as part of the Katsuura Big Doll Festival, to celebrate Hina Matsuri on Friday. Each year on March 3, Hina Matsuri (雛祭り) is celebrated to pray for young girls’ growth and happiness. Families with daughters usually arrange hina-ningyo dolls in traditional Heian court attire on a five or seven-tiered platform covered with a red carpet (hina dan 雛壇).

