Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Katsuura City Tourism Association
picture of the day

Day of the dolls

0 Comments

About 1,800 dolls are lined up on the steps at Tomisakijinja shrine in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, as part of the Katsuura Big Doll Festival, to celebrate Hina Matsuri on Friday. Each year on March 3, Hina Matsuri (雛祭り) is celebrated to pray for young girls’ growth and happiness. Families with daughters usually arrange hina-ningyo dolls in traditional Heian court attire on a five or seven-tiered platform covered with a red carpet (hina dan 雛壇).

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo