A dead male sperm whale is seen floating in the port of Sakai-Semboku in Osaka Bay on Monday. The whale was first seen in the bay on Jan 23 and is believed to have died on Sunday.© Kyodo
Dead whale
Diego3
Sad for the whale, happy for all of the other creatures that are going to be sustained by its remains.