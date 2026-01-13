 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Deer me

0 Comments

A deer rests at Todaiji temple in Nara on Wednesday, as police officers walk around the grounds on the day that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was visiting the city.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog