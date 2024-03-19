Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Derelict hotels

0 Comments

A view shows derelict hotels and hot spring inns abandoned after the bubble economy burst in the early 1990s, along the Kinugawa River at Kinugawa Onsen, a hot-spring resort in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, this week.

© Reuters

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo