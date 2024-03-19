A view shows derelict hotels and hot spring inns abandoned after the bubble economy burst in the early 1990s, along the Kinugawa River at Kinugawa Onsen, a hot-spring resort in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, this week.© Reuters
Derelict hotels
